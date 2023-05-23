Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 26, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 6, 2023.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005754/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership