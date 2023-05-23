GLENVILLE, N.Y., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, TRST) on May 16, 2023, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023.



Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Robert J. McCormick said: “We continue to build upon our independent and strong foundation, remaining steadfast in our mission to be the low cost provider of high quality services to our customers in the communities we serve, and return to our owners an above average return on their investment. It is with great pride that we announce this reliable distribution of income to our owners, especially in the face of uncertainty our industry is currently facing. TrustCo is recognized as a cornerstone in its communities, and a trustworthy institution, never accepting a government bailout since its inception in 1902.”

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.0 billion savings and loan holding company. Through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, Trustco operates 143 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts and Florida. Trustco has a more than 100-year tradition of providing high-quality services, including a wide variety of deposit and loan products. In addition, Trustco Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. Trustco Bank is rated as one of the best performing savings banks in the country. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST. For more information, visit www.trustcobank.com.

