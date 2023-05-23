CLEVELAND, OHIO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MALACHITE INNOVATIONS, INC. (OTC Mkts: MLCT) (“Malachite” or “Company”), a public company focused on improving the health and wellness of people and the planet, announced the entry into a consulting agreement with Sunday Creek Horizons, LLC (“Sunday Creek Horizons”).

Sunday Creek Horizons is a strategic communication, issue advocacy, and community development consulting firm based in Athens, Ohio, operating primarily in the Appalachian region of the United States. Sunday Creek Horizons works with numerous Appalachian-based clients, including leading private sector businesses, non-profit organizations, institutions of higher learning, and several regional and city governments. The firm’s aim is to advance community, economic, and business development efforts in the region through strategic, region-based advocacy. Sunday Creek Horizons is led by Zack Space, a former U.S. Congressman from Ohio’s 18th District which is comprised of 16 counties in rural southeastern Ohio, and is supported by an experienced and dedicated team of mission-driven professionals.

Sunday Creek Horizons will work with Malachite to establish advocacy and government relations priorities across its various operating businesses by identifying and advancing regional business development and networking opportunities to drive sales growth and technological innovation. Sunday Creek Horizons will also assist Malachite in accessing federal and state funding to advance its impact investing strategy, with a focus on its environmental services and climate change-focused operating businesses.

Michael Cavanaugh, Malachite’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our vision of reclaiming former coal mines in the Appalachian region and repurposing them into job-creating, renewable energy projects requires a diverse team of internal and external resources with complementary skills and capabilities. We are excited to have Sunday Creek Horizons and their talented group of professionals join our team and share their unique blend of advocacy, networking and business development services to help Malachite capitalize on the numerous value creation opportunities we have in front of us.”

Zack Space, Sunday Creek Horizons’ President, stated, “Sunday Creek Horizons looks forward to working with the talented and mission-driven team at Malachite to advance the firm’s business interests and many exciting opportunities for the Appalachian region. I believe Malachite is well-positioned to capitalize on many of the new federal priorities in the energy and environmental space, which stand to provide Malachite with exciting future business opportunities.”

About Malachite Innovations, Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Malachite Innovations, Inc. is a public holding company dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing. Malachite owns and operates a balanced portfolio of operating businesses focused on developing long-term solutions to environmental, social and health challenges, with a particular focus on economically disadvantaged communities. Malachite takes an opportunistic approach to impact investing by leveraging its competitive advantages and looking at solving old problems in new ways. Malachite seeks to thoughtfully allocate its capital into ventures that are expected to make a positive impact on the people-planet ecosystem and generate strong investment returns for our shareholders.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, timing of clinical trials and product development, business strategy and new lines of business. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

