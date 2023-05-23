USA TODAY Sports Media Group and National Women's Soccer League Announce Media Agreement

USA TODAY Sports Media Group, part of Gannett+Co.%2C+Inc. (NYSE: GCI), which encompasses all sports initiatives across USA+TODAY+Sports today announced a multi-year agreement to serve as an official media partner of the National+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Soccer+League (NWSL). As part of the agreement, NWSL will leverage USA TODAY advertising inventory and provide direct introductions to official league sponsors. There will also be components of a revenue share for both parties.

“We are thrilled to further Gannett’s relationship with the NWSL,” said Nate Scott, Vice President, USA TODAY Sports Media Group. “The partnership allows us to take advantage of the rapid growth of our women’s sports coverage and audience, especially in the soccer space. NWSL coverage has been a major factor in the growth of our new standalone soccer website, Pro+Soccer+Wire, and we are delighted to pursue a partnership that reflects a passion area for our audience.”

“We appreciate USA TODAY’s continued support of the league and look forward to furthering our collaboration with this new partnership,” said NWSL Chief Revenue Officer Mitch Poll. “Sustained coverage of our sport plays a vital role in the long-term success of the league, and we have full confidence that USA TODAY's extensive media network will be instrumental in amplifying the exposure of the NWSL even further.”

Imagn, Gannett’s leading sports and news photo wire service announced a multi-year agreement to serve as the worldwide official photography partner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022. Imagn operates as the official supplier for all commercial imagery needs for the NWSL’s sponsors and licensees with images from every match available to publishers for editorial use. To discover and download NWSL images visit www.Imagn.com.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett+Co.%2C+Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes The USA TODAY NETWORK, which includes USA+TODAY, and local media organizations in 43 states in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. We also own digital marketing services companies under the brand LocaliQ, which provide a cloud-based platform of products to enable small and medium-sized businesses to accomplish their marketing goals. In addition, our portfolio includes one of the largest media-owned events businesses in the U.S., USA+TODAY+NETWORK+Ventures.

ABOUT USA TODAY SPORTS MEDIA GROUP

The USA TODAY Sports Media Group encompasses all sports initiatives across USA TODAY Sports and Gannett's more than 200 well-known local media brands. It includes the popular social news hub For The Win, and vertical sports sites Golfweek, MMAJunkie.com, NFL and NBA team wire sites, and leading high school sports destination USA TODAY High School Sports, among others. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc.

ABOUT NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE

The National Women’s Soccer League is the premier women’s professional soccer league in the world featuring national team players from around the globe. The clubs are Angel City FC, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, and Washington Spirit.

