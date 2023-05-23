Horace Mann funds more than $50,000 in DonorsChoose projects to celebrate educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (

NYSE:HMN, Financial) celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week by donating more than $50,000 to support DonorsChoose projects in school districts nationwide. The surprise funding of 113 classroom projects honors more than 100 educators in 72 schools across the county and will provide learning experiences for nearly 15,500 students with projects including furniture, iPads, classroom rugs and various school supplies.

Horace Mann, the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators achieve lifelong financial success, knows that teachers regularly spend hundreds of dollars of their own money to buy classroom supplies for their students. Providing funding support for projects during Teacher Appreciation Week that teachers have identified as critical to helping their students learn can help educators reduce their out of pocket spending on classroom materials and put those funds toward their own financial goals.

“Educators have faced so many challenges over the last few years and yet continually pivot and find new ways to help their students learn, both academically as well as socially,” said President and CEO Marita Zuraitis. “Supporting their DonorsChoose projects is one way Horace Mann can show its appreciation and say thanks.”

Katherine Jones, a kindergarten teacher at Thomas Paine Elementary School in Urbana, Illinois requested a lounge learning bundle, mobile storage cart. leveled reading books and snacks to create a space for her students to experience hands-on learning. “My students have their own unique learning styles and personalities and every day it is a joy to see all of their smiling faces!” said Jones in her project post “Courageous Kindergartners!” “Having these materials will help these young students expand their educational knowledge and incorporate movement, interaction, and tactile experiences in the classroom.”

“Everyone wants to feel like they are ready and prepared for what might be in store for their day. These materials will help my students be organized and prepared for the learning that will take place in our classroom,” said Maureen Allen, sixth grade teacher at Roy Elementary in Roy, Utah whose project, “Ready to Learn” included basic school supplies. “Each student will receive folders, notebooks, and pencil boxes with supplies to be prepared to work and keep their papers and desks organized.”

Since Horace Mann started its partnership with DonorsChoose.org in 2011, it has contributed nearly $7 million to educator projects.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About DonorsChoose

Founded in 2000 by a high school teacher in the Bronx, DonorsChoose empowers public school teachers from across the country to request much-needed materials for their students. Right now, there are thousands of teacher requests that you can help bring to life with a gift of any amount.

