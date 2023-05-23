Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that Dushyant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Mr. Sharma will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 24th at 12:40 pm ET.

Live webcasts and replays will be available on Paymentus’ investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,900 billers and financial institutions across North America. The Company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network™, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

