Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. ( NYSE:SOI, Financial) (“Solaris”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on June 16, 2023 to holders of record as of June 6, 2023. A distribution of $0.11 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. ( NYSE:SOI, Financial) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented equipment and services are deployed across oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005961/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership