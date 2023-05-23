Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today announced that John Caplan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023at 3:00 pm ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.payoneer.com%2Finvestors%2F.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005926/en/