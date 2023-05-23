LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer James Clark and Chief Financial Officer James Galeese will attend the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis on May 31, 2023.

In conjunction with the event, LSI executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI Industries (Nasdaq: LYTS) specializes in the creation of advanced lighting, graphics, and display solutions. The company’s American-made products, which include lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated and custom displays, aim to help businesses stand out in a competitive market. With a workforce of nearly 1,600 employees and 11 facilities throughout North America, LSI is dedicated to providing top-quality solutions to its clients. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

