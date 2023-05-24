IDACORP, Inc. 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for May 18

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, May 18. The meeting will be held in virtual-only format, accessible via the Internet. IDACORP shareholders may attend the annual meeting by registering for the meeting at www.proxydocs.com%2FIDA no later than 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 17, 2023. Additional information related to the meeting is available in IDACORP’s 2023 proxy statement located on IDACORP’s website.

During the meeting, IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Grow will discuss the 2022 performance of IDACORP and its primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, as well as company initiatives for 2023 and beyond. Shareholders will have an opportunity to vote and submit questions electronically during the meeting.

Additionally, an audio stream of the meeting will be webcast live at www.%3Ci%3Eidacorpinc.com%3C%2Fi%3E, available in listen-only mode to both shareholders and non-shareholders. Webcast access information will be posted on the IDACORP website the morning of the meeting and presentation slides for the meeting will be available on the IDACORP website before the meeting begins. Following the meeting, all annual meeting webcast materials will be available on IDACORP’s website for 12 months.

About IDACORP, Inc.

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power, headquartered in vibrant and fast-growing Boise, Idaho, has been a locally operated energy company since 1916. Today, it serves a 24,000-square-mile service area in Idaho and Oregon. Idaho Power’s goal to provide 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader that provides reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power’s residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity. It’s 2,000 employees proudly serve more than 620,000 customers with a culture of safety first, integrity always, and respect for all. To learn more about IDACORP or Idaho Power, visit idacorpinc.com or idahopower.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516006062r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516006062/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.