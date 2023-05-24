LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on May 23, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) ( LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 10:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on May 23, 2023 (10:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 24, 2023).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6a99701450344d7bbae49c8167f9ad17

Once registration is completed, each participant will receive the dial-in number and a unique access PIN for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

We are a leading credit technology-empowered personal financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digitization.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:
Jamie Wang
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258
E-mail: [email protected]

Media inquiries:
Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

