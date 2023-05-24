Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 per Common Share; Extends Stock Repurchase Plan

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ( SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share. The dividend, which has been maintained at the prior quarter amount, will be paid on July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 20, 2023.

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the Company’s Stock Repurchase Plan’s (the Plan’s) expiration date to May 22, 2025. First implemented on May 22, 2019, the Plan authorized the repurchase of one million shares. To date, the Company has repurchased approximately 259,000 shares at an average cost of $35.41 per share with approximately 741,000 shares remaining eligible to be repurchased. Stock repurchases are expected to be made from time to time on the open market, through block trades, in privately negotiated transactions, or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 subject to applicable securities law. The number of shares repurchased and the timing, manner, process and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion. The Plan, which will expire in two years unless otherwise further extended or completed at an earlier date, does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific dollar amount or number of shares prior to the Plan’s expiration. The Plan may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time for any reason and without prior notice. The Company cannot assure the exact number of shares to be repurchased prior to the expiration date of the Plan.

Rule 10b5-1 allows a company to repurchase its shares at times when it otherwise might be prevented from doing so under insider trading laws or because of self-imposed trading blackout periods. A broker selected by the Company will have the authority under the terms and limitations specified in the Plan to repurchase shares on the Company’s behalf in accordance with the terms of the Plan. The Company does not retain or exercise any discretion over purchases of common stock under the Plan.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.67 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

Contact:T. Clay Stinnett
Executive Vice President, Treasurer
and Chief Financial Officer
(502) 625-0890
ti?nf=ODg0MDkxNiM1NTkzODQwIzIyMDMzNzg=
Stock-Yards-Bancorp-Inc-.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.