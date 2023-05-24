BOCA RATON, Fla, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare Inc. ( SRTS, Financial), the leading manufacturer of advanced medical devices for non-surgical skin cancer and keloid scar treatment, is announcing that its superficial radiation therapy SRT-100 system has shown promising results treating Cutaneous Mast Cell Tumors (MCTs) in pets. This new limited study, just published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, demonstrates the potential effectiveness and safety of SRT treatment.

Cutaneous MCT is a common skin tumor in dogs and cats, and its treatment often involves surgery or chemotherapy. The limited retrospective case series evaluated the use of SRT as a non-invasive alternative for pets with MCT on the head. The results showed SRT treatment achieved a complete response in all cases that completed the intended protocol, with no significant adverse events reported.







Patient that presented with 2 mast cell tumors (MCTs; asterisk) on the lower eyelid and muzzle. Surgical option for the MCT of the eyelid was presented as enucleation.

"The results of this limited retrospective case series are encouraging and demonstrate the potential of SRT-100 as a treatment option for MCTs,” said Dr. Tiffany W. Martin, Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University.

The objective of the study was to report preliminary findings of hypofractionated superficial radiotherapy for treatment of cutaneous mast cell tumors (MCTs) and report the acute and late toxicity associated with its use. Superficial radiation therapy was effective in the limited study population, and patients experienced minimal side effects for treatment of cutaneous MCTs.

Joe Sardano, chairman and CEO of Sensus Healthcare, said, “This study provides further evidence of the efficacy and safety of SRT. We're looking forward to bringing this non-invasive and cost-effective treatment option for the pet industry to market. Providing a less harmful radiation source with fabulous outcomes is of utmost concern to pet owners.





The Sensus SRT-100 superficial x-ray unit used to treat all patients presented in this study.

“SRT is mobile,” Sardano continued. “It can be placed in a mobile van to service several veterinary clinics in various sections of a community, region, or state. Treatments are fast and efficient for the vets to administer and extremely cost effective compared to higher energy and more costly devices.”

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive, and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™, and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

