BioLineRx to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 24, 2023

47 minutes ago
PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2023

Management to Hold Conference Call at 10:00 a.m. EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, announced today that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, before the U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT featuring remarks by Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-281-1167 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0685 internationally. A live webcast and a replay of the call can be accessed through the event page on the Company's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast. The replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 26, 2023; please dial +1-888-295-2634 from the US or +972-3-925-5904 internationally.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX) is a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's lead development program, motixafortide, a novel selective inhibitor of the CXCR4 chemokine receptor, may support diverse therapeutic approaches in oncology and other diseases. Motixafortide was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation for multiple myeloma patients and has had its NDA submission accepted by the FDA with an assigned PDUFA date of September 9, 2023. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPDAC) in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab and chemotherapy and is currently being studied in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab and chemotherapy as a first line mPDAC therapy. In addition, a randomized phase 2b study with 200 patients assessing motixafortide in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and chemotherapy as a first line mPDAC therapy is expected to initiate in 2023. BioLineRx is also developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors. A first-in-human Phase 1/2a study of AGI-134 met its primary endpoint for safety and tolerability and demonstrated immune activity across multiple biomarkers. For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events.

CONTACTS

United States
John Lacey
BioLineRx
[email protected]

Israel
Moran Meir
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.

