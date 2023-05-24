Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Harrow’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark L. Baum, and Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Boll, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 24th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one investor meetings held throughout the day.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Harrow management, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative.

About Harrow

Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic prescription therapies that are accessible and affordable. Harrow owns U.S. commercial rights to ten FDA-approved ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. Harrow also owns and operates ImprimisRx, the leading U.S. ophthalmic-focused pharmaceutical compounding business, which also serves as a mail‑order pharmacy licensed to ship prescription medications in all 50 states. Harrow has non‑controlling equity positions in Surface+Ophthalmics%2C+Inc. and Melt+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc., companies that began as subsidiaries of Harrow. Harrow also owns royalty rights in four late-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface and Melt.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005271/en/