ANDOVER, Mass., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023.

Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding MKS’ dividend program and any future dividend payment obligations. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are cash available for distribution, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay MKS’ obligations, and the other factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:
David Ryzhik
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (978) 557-5180
Email: [email protected]

Press Relations: 
Bill Casey 
Senior Director, Marketing Communications 
Telephone: (630) 995-6384 
Email:[email protected]

Katie Coleman, Associate / Kerry Kelly, Partner
Kekst CNC
Emails: [email protected] / [email protected]

