Brunswick Corporation Highlights Commitment to Environmental Sustainability, Social Responsibility in 2022 Sustainability Report

1 hours ago
METTAWA, IL, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation today published its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused efforts to build a more sustainable future. The global leader in recreational marine reported several new investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency technology, progress in achieving zero waste to landfill status at many facilities, the launch of new electric products, awards for workplace inclusion, and improvements in employee safety.

“We are proud of our action-oriented approach to ESG, which is demonstrated through the progress and innovations detailed in this report,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Protecting our environment is a critical element of serving our stakeholders and ensuring the long-term success of our business, and it’s a commitment that we have and will continue to embed into the core of Brunswick.”

Guided by its “Next Never Rests” philosophy, Brunswick took significant steps in 2022 along its sustainability journey. Highlights and accomplishments detailed within the report include:

  • Recording a 13% reduction in combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity.
  • Attaining the lowest recordable incident rate in Company history (for the third consecutive year).
  • Establishing a new sustainability strategic framework that includes a 30% reduction target for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by year-end 2025.
  • Achieving zero waste to landfill status at nine additional facilities, increasing the company’s total zero waste locations to 12.
  • Expanding sustainability focus through the establishment of an Enterprise Sustainability Office, led by a Chief Sustainability Officer and a Director of Sustainable Engineering.
  • Achieving 99% completion rate of annual Code of Conduct training among global salaried employees.
  • Increasing the women in our global workforce by two percentage points.

In 2022, Brunswick was recognized multiple times for ESG initiatives, earning rankings among Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies and Forbes’ lists of: America’s Best Employers for Veterans, World’s Best Employers, America’s Best Large Employers and America’s Best Employers for Diversity. Additionally, the Company was named by Newsweek to its 2023 lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

The full report can be accessed at: https://www.brunswick.com/overview/corporate-responsibility

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation (: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Engine Parts & Accessories, BLA and Land ‘N’ Sea. Our Navico Group and its industry-leading technology brands consist of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our Boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. In addition, our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 19,000 employees operating in 27 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com

