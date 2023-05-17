PR Newswire

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that InMode will participate at the following investor conferences and events:

BNPP Exane Aesthetics Day

Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou MD, Chief Medical Officer

Format: Virtual fireside chat moderated by Navann Ty, Lead Equity Analyst

When: Tuesday, May 23 at 10:00 am ET

A replay of webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Barclays West Coast Bus Trip

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou MD, Chief Medical Officer

Format: In-person investor bus tour at InMode's North American headquarters

Location: Irvine, CA

When: Tuesday, May 23 at 10:30 am PT

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Matt Taylor, Equity Analyst and one-on-one meetings

Location: NYC, NY

When: Wednesday, June 7 at 1:00 pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

