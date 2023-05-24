LoopNet and Google Release Commercial Real Estate Study Focused on Identifying Trends in Tenant and Investor Online Search Behavior

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, LoopNet, a CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) company, issued the latest installment in a multi-year research effort providing insights into the commercial real estate search behavior of commercial property tenants and investors. The research was led by Market+Connections, a third-party research company commissioned by LoopNet and in partnership with Google. The study polled 400 tenants and investors to determine what sources they use to search for commercial real estate and the role of their broker in their search process.

This research helps CRE stakeholders better understand the decision-making journey of a tenant or investor searching for space.

According to the study of US Commercial Real Estate tenants and investors:

  • 78% of investors and 80% of tenants agree that the internet is essential to their commercial property searches.
  • 61% of investors purchased and 51% of tenants leased properties that they initially found online.
  • 80% of tenants and 89% of investors who hired a broker continue to perform online searches for properties independent of their broker as frequently as "always", "often" or "sometimes".

LoopNet and Market Connections supplemented the main tenant and investor study with Fortune 1000 tenant interviews and an appendix featuring an exclusive look at the Fortune 1000 cohort. The interviews and supporting data-filled appendix paint a portrait of Fortune 1000 representatives as highly independent super users of online resources like LoopNet. The study delivers valuable insights providing a rare view into the once-opaque search cycle of this high-volume CRE segment.

The report confirms, through quantitative and qualitative data, that many of the largest, most influential tenants are routinely performing their own independent searches online, supplementing the information supplied by their broker.

“We are thrilled to release this joint research with Google which validates our mission of bringing more transparency and visibility to the CRE industry. LoopNet has built the largest global tenant-facing CRE online marketplace connecting all vested parties - tenants, investors, brokers, and owners - as they come together to find the perfect space,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group.

To review the full report, please visit: LoopNet.com%2Fsolutions%2FCRE-Tenant-Investor-Trends

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230517005172r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005172/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.