Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, and Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced Camping World reaches customers using tools from across Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform. Twilio Engage, SMS, Voice and Segment's Customer Data Platform (CDP) are powering the brand’s personalized campaigns allowing them to better reach customers that want to enjoy the RV and outdoor lifestyle.

Serving millions of customers in the US, Camping World is focused on providing their customers with everything they may need to enjoy the RV lifestyle – from purchasing an RV, to protection on the road and any tools one may need on the journey. The brand has many different digital properties across its businesses and this requires a comprehensive data strategy. Twilio Segment allows them to improve data collection to better understand their customers. Then, Twilio Engage makes it easy for them to act on those data insights to build better customer experiences with personalized omnichannel marketing campaigns. When Segment was implemented Camping World saw a 35% increase in conversion rate and the cost-per-lead decreased 16% on their paid media channels almost immediately.

Additionally by leveraging Twilio Segment’s products, Camping World is able to:

Communicate with customers intelligently through personalized messages based on online behavior using Twilio Engage

Retain its highest value customers by keeping users engaged through personalized customer journeys

Utilize the insights learned from data collection to build better products for customers

“With Twilio Segment on board we’re able to simplify data inconsistencies and consolidate customers across our websites and mobile apps,” said Brad Greene, Senior Director of Marketing Technology at Camping World. “This better understanding of who our customers are enables us to focus on being a resource and the one stop shop for our customers’ RV needs. We’re excited we could share our best practices on how to leverage data-driven solutions to improve marketing and product efforts at Twilio’s recent Transform Together event.”

“We’re proud to support Camping World in providing smarter and more personalized journeys for their customers with Twilio Engage, SMS, Voice and Segment,” said Kathryn Murphy, VP Product of Twilio Segment, Twilio Engage. “Our recent State of Customer Engagement Report found that consumers revealed they spend an average of 21% more when brands personalize their experiences. In today’s tough economic climate, it’s imperative that brands utilize smarter, more efficient solutions to reach their customers. We’re collaborating to ensure that Camping World is upleveling their customer experiences and driving revenue.”

Camping World joined Twilio at its recent Transform Together virtual event. Transform Together brings leading businesses together to share, learn and build the future of digital engagement, you can watch the recording here.

This follows the announcement of Segment+Unify, the real-time identity resolution solution. Unify empowers businesses to drive down acquisition costs and to increase customer lifetime value, by delivering hyper personalized engagement, campaigns and communications.

Source: IDC Worldwide Customer Data Platform Market Shares, 2021 Stellar CDP Growth Proves Value of Unified Data for CX - 2022, July 2022, IDC #US49493722

About Twilio

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 42 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

