BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Senior Vice President of Global Sales Andy Stephenson was shortlisted for the sixth annual British Ex-Forces in Business Awards. The annual event is the U.K. armed forces’ largest awards ceremony and recognizes the outstanding achievements and contributions made by British military veterans in the business world.

“The entire BlackSky team is proud of Andy. During Andy’s military service, he demonstrated exemplary leadership skills, discipline, and a commitment to serving his country,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “After transitioning into civilian life, he applied these qualities toward a successful career in the space industry, building thriving businesses, and earning widespread recognition and respect among his peers.”

“I am truly humbled to be recognized alongside other finalists for the British Ex-Forces Business Awards,” said Andy Stephenson, BlackSky senior vice president of global sales. “My military service has shaped my character and provided me with invaluable skills that have been instrumental in my business career.”

Stephenson, formerly with the Royal Corps of Signals, has more than thirty years of experience as a sales leader in the defense and intelligence, technology, and information sectors.

“Our warmest congratulations and sincere thanks go to all those who have been shortlisted for this year's British Ex-Forces in Business Awards. They set such a tremendous example for how military-gained skills and values can be successfully applied across all sectors,” said former Chief of Defense People, Lieutenant Gen. Sir Andrew Gregory, CEO at Soldiers', Sailors' & Airmen's Families Association (SSAFA), the Armed Forces charity.

The winners of this year’s British Ex-Forces in Business Awards will be announced and celebrated on June 29 at a glittering awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel’s prestigious Great Room on Park Lane. More than 1,100 business and military leaders are expected to attend the landmark event.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

About the British Ex-Forces in Business Awards

The Ex-Forces+in+Business+Awards is the world’s largest celebration of military veterans in second careers. Taking place in London and Glasgow, the awards are dedicated to providing a much-needed platform for uncovering and showcasing the business achievements of ex-military, presenting them as role models to service leavers, and recognising the employers that support current and former members of the British Armed Forces. The prestigious events promote the huge value that military-gained skills and values add to the UK economy in their second careers.

