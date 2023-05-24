Grove Co. Announces New Retail Partnerships with Kroger, Costco and Hannaford

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, today announced another significant retail expansion for Grove Co., its flagship home care brand. The Company added three retailers - Kroger, Costco and Hannaford - marking further progress in its omni-channel distribution expansion strategy. The latest retail additions brings the Company’s retail footprint to over 5,700 brick-and-mortar stores.

“We are excited about the continued momentum in our omni-channel strategy with this latest expansion into Kroger, Costco and Hannaford stores,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative. “Meeting our customers where they shop is critical to our objective of making planet-friendly household essentials as accessible as possible. We remain focused on delivering on our long-term capital efficient growth strategy by continuing to put our products on more shelves and in the hands of more consumers.”

A selection of Grove Co.’s sustainable household essentials have begun rolling out at all three retailers at select stores nationwide, including the brand’s dish soaps, dish soap dispensers and cleaner concentrates in a variety of 100% natural fragrance scents.

The announcement comes on the heels of Grove Co.’s recent debut on Amazon, Walmart.com and into more than 1,000 Walmart stores earlier this year as the Company continues to diversify its retail channels across platforms. Given the significant long-term opportunity for the business and the sustainable CPG category, the Company continues to push its omni-channel strategy. In 2022, Grove made its debut in select CVS, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Meijer and Giant Eagle doors, and doubled its product assortment at Target.

About Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, health and wellness, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and is available at select retailers nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible. For more information, visit www.grove.com.

