Amwell%26reg%3B (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital healthcare enablement, today announced the appointment of Kathy Weiler as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, effective June 1, 2023. As a member of Amwell’s executive leadership team, Weiler will lead the company’s growth strategy, driving strategic initiatives and leading the business development, sales and account management, commercial enablement, marketing, and strategic and channel partnerships teams. Weiler will partner with Amwell clients to help them achieve greater clinical, operational and financial outcomes by leveraging the Amwell Converge™ platform to deliver digitally enabled hybrid care solutions at scale.

“The healthcare industry is undergoing a transformation to establish digital-first approaches to hybrid care, connecting all venues of care beyond the traditional four walls of a hospital. Amwell is the digital enablement partner for our clients navigating these complex challenges,” said Amwell CEO Dr. Ido Schoenberg. “We are thrilled to couple Kathy’s world-class experience and leadership with Amwell’s deep knowledge of digital care best practices as we work to enable our clients to achieve important operational and clinical goals.”

Weiler comes to Amwell from Optum where she led consumerism as Chief Consumer Officer. Previously, she was Chief Consumer Strategy Officer at UnitedHealth Group and the Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of Optum Health, leading all marketing efforts for Optum Care and Optum’s Population Health Solutions, Complex Care Management, Medical Benefits Management, Behavioral Health, Prevention and Financial Services businesses. Prior to joining Optum and UnitedHealth Group, Weiler was Chief Marketing, Product and Digital Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts where she drove strategic growth and retention business objectives across all business units. Earlier in her career, she worked with several financial services organizations, including serving as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Fidelity Investments FAS business.

“I am honored to join Amwell and work closely with our clients, partners and employees to address the most pressing priorities facing healthcare today, delivering on the promise of digitally enabled hybrid care,” said Weiler.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.amwell.com%2F.

