Aspen+Technology%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that its process simulation and optimization expertise is being integrated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) real-time crude assaying platform to achieve greater agility and more accurate decision-making in feedstock selection, monitoring and optimization of crude distillation units performance. The collaboration is part of BPCL’s commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

As part of the collaboration, AspenTech’s process simulation solution, Aspen+HYSYS%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, and its feedstock optimization solution, Aspen+PIMS%26trade%3B, are being integrated into BPCL’s BPMARRK®, a patented technology for predicting detailed refining characteristics of crude oils.

"Refiners often process mix of crude oils, for which accurate assay is not available on real-time basis. Variations in crude quality as well as lack of reliable crude assay information makes the task of real-time optimization extremely challenging if not impossible,” said Mr. Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries) at BPCL. “BPMARRK® generates the entire assay within one hour as compared to several weeks through conventional laboratory methods, and it predicts detailed Crude Oil Assay with more than 500 data information of any unknown crude oil within 2-5 minutes making it extremely useful for real-time applications.” Added Dr. Ravi Kumar V., Head (R&D), “BPMARRK® will benefit our community of users with faster and more accurate decision-making for the characterization of crudes and maximize the refinery profitability.”

Sunil Patil, Senior Director, Solution Consulting at AspenTech, said: “AspenTech is pleased to expand its long-standing partnership with BPCL to ensure operational excellence and generate sustainability advances from more informed feedstock selections and value additions to its accurate processing in crude distillation units. In addition, the integrated solution will enable real-time decisions in response to changing operating conditions.”

