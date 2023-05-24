Paperclip to Exhibit SAFE® Searchable Encryption at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023

Company showcasing breakthrough encryption-in-use solution at the annual show

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) announced today their sponsorship of the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in National Harbor, Maryland June 5-7. The annual show brings together a world-class community of digital workplace leaders, architects and IT executives.

Paperclip, an innovative content management and data security company, will showcase its breakthrough SAFE® searchable encryption solution at the annual show alongside other leading security vendors.

“SAFE encryption is truly the new frontier of data security,” said William Weiss, CEO of Paperclip. “This event gives us the opportunity to share this innovation with top cybersecurity professionals who are serious about stronger data protection. Organizations are starved for cybersecurity solutions that actually make an impact—and SAFE does just that.”

Paperclip SAFE® leverages searchable symmetric encryption, patented shredding protocols and Privacy Enhancing Computation to go beyond what companies currently know about data encryption. SAFE is fast, searchable, complex encryption designed for the way data is queried. SAFE ensures that data is always encrypted and out of the threat actor’s grasp.

The conference is expected to feature 50+ Gartner experts and 120+ research-driven sessions. The audience will consist of chief information security officers (CISOs), security and risk management executives, security architects and technical professionals and more.

The full conference agenda features seven comprehensive tracks that take a deep dive into a broad range of topics including cybersecurity leadership, IT risk management, infrastructure security, application and data security, cybersecurity operations and more.

“We’re happy to be joining likeminded members of the Gartner security community for this exciting event,” Weiss said. “We hope to add to the discussion about the changing nature of security and the importance of encryption-in-use in data security. Data breach statistics prove that the current methods for securing data just aren’t working. It’s time to take a different approach. SAFE searchable data encryption is that approach.”

Paperclip is a silver sponsor of this year’s event and can be found on the show floor at Booth #457.

About Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit provides research and advice for security and risk management leaders on topics including business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will present the latest information on new threats to prepare leaders for enabling digital business in a world of escalating risk.

About Paperclip, Inc.
Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize content and document management, and data security for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

