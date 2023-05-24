NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / HanesBrands



Originally published on HBI Sustains

Champion, a HanesBrands brand, is proud to open an online storefront serving high school teams, their fans and local community members to support the American Cancer Society and its fundraising campaign with the NFHS.

Supporters can ‘Shop for a Cause,' and purchase athletic gear like t-shirts, sweatshirts, backpacks and footwear. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society for advocacy, cancer research and patient care.

"Champion is proud to be named the Official American Cancer Society Partner for NFHS Fundraising," said Miranda Hardenburger, General Manager of Champion Teamwear. "As a brand born from sport, we Champion partners who make a difference in people's lives and communities, both on the field and off.

HanesBrands is committed to improving the lives of 10 million people by 2030. By comforting those in need during times of uncertainty and supporting healthier communities, we can create a more comfortable world for every body.

"The American Cancer Society has a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone," said Dillon Ardabell, American Cancer Society National Director of College and Youth Engagement. "This will be accomplished by amazing partners such as Champion joining through our partnership with NFHS. We are excited to see the growth in sales and promotions through this partnership in the fight against cancer."

Champion hopes to inspire students not just to win, but to Champion change while supporting the ACS.

"The NFHS is thrilled to team with ACS and Champion to offer this unique opportunity for high schools across the country to join the fight against cancer," NFHS CEO Dr. Karissa Niehoff said.

Shop the site and help us in the fight to end cancer.

