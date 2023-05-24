FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation ( KALU, Financial), a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, automotive extrusions, and other industrial applications, today announced that union members at the Company’s Warrick rolling mill (“Warrick”) in Evansville, Indiana have ratified a new four-year labor agreement. The agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 104 (“USW”), which affects approximately 850 USW-represented employees, was effective on May 15, 2023, and extends through May 15, 2027.

“We are very pleased to have reached a mutually beneficial agreement to position our Company and USW employees at Warrick for sustainable success,” said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Consistent with our expectations when we acquired Warrick on March 31, 2021, we believe the contributions from our Warrick employees will be instrumental in the achievement of our longer-term growth objectives for the packaging business. This agreement further underscores the strength of our relationship with the United Steelworkers and our objectives to be a preferred employer in our communities, preferred supplier for our customers, and preferred investment for our shareholders.”

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, automotive extrusions, and other industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

