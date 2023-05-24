Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences during the second quarter of 2023.

Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Date: May 24, 2023 Location: New York Management: Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations KeyBanc Industrials Conference: Date: June 1, 2023 Location: Boston Management: Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations Wells Fargo Industrials Conference: Date: June 14, 2023 Location: Chicago Management: Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services; railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications; and other railcar logistics products and services. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

