EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable on June 28, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2023.



With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 36 quarters.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

Contacts

Investors: Ray Posadas [email protected]

Media: Daniel Sullivan [email protected]