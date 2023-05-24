Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports April 2023 Operating Data

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) ( HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for April 2023:

  • Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of April were 23.1 million, up approximately 30 thousand from March 2023(1). Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of April were 11.5 million, down approximately 300 thousand from March 2023.

  • Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of April were $77.4 billion, down 1% from March 2023. Net Deposits were $1.4 billion in April, translating to a 22% annualized growth rate relative to March 2023 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $17.4 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 22% relative to April 2022 AUC.

  • Trading Volumes were lower in April compared to March 2023. Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $38.9 billion (down 32%). Options Contracts Traded were 75.3 million (down 25%). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $3.7 billion (down 6%).

  • Margin Balances at the end of April were $3.1 billion, in line with March 2023.

  • Cash Sweep Balances at the end of April were $9.6 billion, up $0.7 billion from the end of March 2023.

April 2023March 2023Change M/MApril 2022Change Y/Y
(M - in millions, B - in billions)
User Growth (M)
Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA)23.123.10%22.81%
Engagement (M)
Monthly Active Users (MAU)11.511.8-2%15.7-26%
Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B)
Total AUC$77.4$78.4-1%$78.5-1%
Net Deposits$1.4$1.5N/M$1.2N/M
Trading
Trading Days (equities and options)1923-17%20-5%
Total Trading Volumes
Equity ($B)$38.9$56.8-32%$54.7-29%
Options contracts (M)75.3100.1-25%$70.47%
Crypto ($B)$3.7$3.9-6%$6.9-47%
Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M)
Equity1.41.6-11%1.6-14%
Option0.50.6-14%0.6-12%
Crypto0.20.2-2%0.4-37%
Customer Margin and Cash Sweep Balances ($B)
Margin Book$3.1$3.11%$5.2-40%
Cash Sweep$9.6$8.99%$1.9398%
Gold$8.8$8.010%$0.0NA
Non-Gold$0.8$0.9-8%$1.9-58%

(1) Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFAs) only includes unique users and does not reflect existing customers opening multiple accounts.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics update, which is available on investors.robinhood.com.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to understand educational content.

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its blog, Under the Hood (accessible at blog.robinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0MTc3OCM1NjAxNjAzIzIyMDYyNDA=
Robinhood-Markets-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.