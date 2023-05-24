Alimera Sciences to Host Rescheduled Corporate Update Call on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 8:30am ET

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( ALIM) (Alimera), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces today that it will host its rescheduled corporate update conference call to review first quarter financial results and provide an update on corporate developments on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 8:30am ET. Following management’s formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-839-2190 (domestic) or 1-412-717-9583 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Alimera Sciences call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which is also available through the company’s website.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 18, 2023. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 8053807. The telephonic replay will be available until June 1, 2023.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.
Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries:
Jules Abraham
for Alimera Sciences
917-885-7378
[email protected]
For investor inquiries:
Scott Gordon
for Alimera Sciences
[email protected]
