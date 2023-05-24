Nanox to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 22, 2023

NEVE ILAN, Israel, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company," NNOX) will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before market on Monday, May 22, 2023. Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer, and Ran Daniel, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: Nanox Q1 2023 Earnings Registration Link. You may access the live webcast of the conference call by using the following link: Nanox Q1 2023 Earnings. Both links will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Nanox website at Events and Presentations.

About Nanox
We, NANO-X IMAGING LTD or Nanox ( NNOX), are focused on applying our proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe.

Nanox’s vision is to increase access, reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment, which Nanox believes is key to helping people achieve better health outcomes, and, ultimately, to save lives.

The Nanox ecosystem includes the FDA cleared Nanox.ARC - a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective, and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic disease, (Nanox.AI); a cloud-based infrastructure (Nanox.CLOUD); and a proprietary decentralized marketplace, through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts; and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform (Nanox.MARKETPLACE).

Together, Nanox’s products and services create a worldwide, innovative, and comprehensive solution that connects medical imaging solutions, from scan to diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Contacts
Nanox Media Contact:
Rachael Roselli
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Mike Cavanaugh
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

