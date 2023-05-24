Radian Reports Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

57 minutes ago
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today that its stockholders re-elected all eleven of the company’s directors, who serve one-year terms and are elected annually.

In addition to the election of directors, the company’s stockholders approved all other proposals recommended by the Board of Directors and presented for vote at Radian’s 2023 Annual Meeting, including a proposal to approve the compensation of Radian’s named executive officers (“say-on-pay”), and advisory proposals to approve the frequency of the say-on-pay advisory vote and ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s independent auditors for 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry addressed the attendees of Radian’s Annual Meeting by stating, “In 2022, Radian celebrated 45 years of helping families achieve their dream of homeownership in a responsible and sustainable way. During the year, despite headwinds in the macroeconomic environment and continued cooling across the mortgage and real estate markets, we helped more than 220,000 families buy a home or lower their monthly mortgage payments through refinance. Our performance is a testament to the resilience of our business model, the strength of our insured portfolio, the depth of our customer relationships, and the unwavering dedication of our team. I look forward to our continued success.”

The company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.225 per share, payable June 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 30, 2023.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit %3Cb%3Eradian.com%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3Ehomegenius.com%3C%2Fb%3E to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

