Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, June 1. Company executives will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss its quarterly results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for North America is (877) 704-4453 or (201) 389-0920 for international participants, no passcode necessary. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled conference call time. Caleres Associates, news media and the public are invited to listen to the call, which will also be accessible via the “investor” section of the Caleres website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caleres.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, June 15, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in North America, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, using the pin 13738707. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at investor.caleres.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Farchive.

Caleres will host its investor day in New York City this fall. More detailed information will be provided in August.

