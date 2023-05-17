ePlus Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

27 minutes ago
PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., May 17, 2023

HERNDON, Va., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that on May 24, 2023, it will release earnings and host a conference call regarding its financial results for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2023. Earnings will be released after the market closes, and management will hold a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date:

May 24, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/484026067



Live Call:

(888) 330-2469 (toll-free/domestic)


(240) 789-2740 (international)

Replay:

(800) 770- 2030 (toll-free/domestic) or


(647) 362-9199 (international)

Passcode:

5403833 (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through May 31, 2023.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]

Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and Where Technology Means More® referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

