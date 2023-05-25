TDCX (NYSE: TDCX), a digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has launched its 29th campus in São Paulo, Brazil.

The new campus houses a team of 120 multilingual customer experience specialists who provide world-class player support on behalf of one of the world’s biggest video game developer, publisher and esports tournament organizer.

The Brazil campus is the latest in a series of geographic expansions by TDCX. Over the last three years, TDCX has opened campuses in Colombia, Romania, South Korea, Türkiye and Vietnam, deepening its coverage for clients.

Brazil’s business process outsourcing segment is projected to reach a market value of USD 4.9 billion by 20271, representing a CAGR of close to 8.5 per cent over 2023-271. TDCX’s Brazil campus complements its existing campus in Colombia and strengthens its ability to support client needs in North and Latin America.

Mr Laurent Junique, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TDCX, said, “Brazil offers many advantages as a delivery center location. Through our campus here, we will be able to provide strong support for international clients across North and Latin America. We will also be able to tap the local workforce, which is highly skilled and tech-savvy.

“The outsourced CX services industry is at a very exciting point. Advancements in technology such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) are enabling us to rethink how we approach CX on many fronts. This includes enhancing the experience we offer end users through greater personalization and faster response times. Among service providers such as TDCX, it opens ways for us to automate processes further and to generate insights through data analysis for stronger predictive capabilities and process improvements for our clients.

“The launch of our campus in Brazil is another example of our commitment to continue investing in our capabilities and geographic reach to enhance our offerings to our clients.”

TDCX ups its gaming XP

TDCX has been growing from strength to strength in the gaming vertical. Its revenue from the gaming segment in FY2022 increased by 71 per cent year-on-year.

By establishing a campus in Brazil, TDCX has been able to expand its scope for a key gaming client. It now supports the client’s operations globally through its sites in Brazil, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Türkiye and Vietnam.

TDCX’s team of player support agents, many of whom are gamers, are well-versed in the game and deeply understand player expectations and the developer’s vision for it. This enables TDCX to consistently deliver high standards of support for its gaming clients and scale quickly when needed.

New campus in the heart of São Paulo, Brazil

Located in the heart of São Paulo, TDCX’s Brazil campus is conveniently located in the Paraíso district that boasts modern office buildings, interspersed with restaurants, pharmacies, shops, and gyms.

The campus is fitted with a multipurpose space to promote greater well-being among employees. Furnished with cozy couches, foosball and ping pong tables, background music, and complimentary snacks and beverages, employees have various breakout spaces to unwind and to bond with their colleagues. This is in line with TDCX’s commitment to provide a great employee experience through physical workspaces, an inclusive and uplifting culture, and innovative technology.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 28 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia and Türkiye. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

