Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced data from its Phase 2 TORREY Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH will be featured in two sessions at the American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference taking place in Washington D.C. from May 19-24. Dr. Robert Frantz, Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic and Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic will present the data on behalf of the TORREY Study investigators.

Session and Poster Details

Session Title: Breaking News: 2023 Clinical Trial Results in Pulmonary Medicine

Date and Time: Monday,May 22, 2023, 9:04 AM EDT

Session Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Ballroom C (Level 3)

Presentation Title: Seralutinib Treatment in Adult Subjects with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Results from the TORREY Study

Presenting Author: Robert Frantz, M.D.

Session Title: Poster Discussion Session. D106. HOT OFF THE PRESSES! LATE BREAKERS IN PULMONARY VASCULAR DISEASE

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT

Session Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 151 A (Street Level)

Poster Title: 401 - Seralutinib for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH): Results From the Phase 2 TORREY Trial

Presenting Author: Robert Frantz, M.D.

The presentation and poster will also be made available in the “Posters and Publications” section of the Gossamer Bio website at gossamerbio.com.

Following the positive results observed in the TORREY study and discussions with worldwide regulatory authorities, Gossamer plans to initiate a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with PAH in the third quarter of 2023.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients suffering from, pulmonary hypertension.

Forward-Looking Statements

Gossamer cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated timing of initiation and enrollment of clinical trials for seralutinib, including the expected initiation of a Phase 3 clinical program for seralutinib. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Gossamer that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Gossamer’s business, including, without limitation: potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; later developments with and / or feedback from global regulatory authorities or the FDA that may differ from prior feedback which may alter our planned Phase 3 clinical trial design and timing of initiation thereof; disruption to our operations from the COVID-19 pandemic, including clinical trial delays; the Company’s dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; the results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; the success of Gossamer’s clinical trials and preclinical studies for seralutinib; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of seralutinib that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in clinical holds, recalls or product liability claims; Gossamer’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for seralutinib; Gossamer’s ability to comply with its obligations in collaboration agreements with third parties or the agreements under which it licenses intellectual property rights from third parties; unstable market and economic conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk may adversely affect our business and financial condition and the broader economy and biotechnology industry; Gossamer may use its capital resources sooner than it expects; and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Gossamer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

