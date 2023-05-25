Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner, and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced completion of the development and construction of a 1.5 megawatt (MW) car canopy solar array in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Altus Power will provide clean energy to a non-profit corporation that provides programs and services to individuals with mental and physical disabilities. The completion of this array adds to Altus Power’s 119 MW portfolio across New Jersey and is part of the expected 40 MWs to be completed by year-end 2023 in the state.

“Altus Power is pleased to continue supporting our nation’s non-profit initiatives with discounted clean energy and we are proud to welcome this addition to our customer base. Our development and construction teams are working hard towards meeting our goals for 2023 and their continued progress is a big differentiator for our Company,” commented Lars Norell, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Altus Power.

The asset is expected to produce approximately 1,800,000 kilowatt hours per year which is the equivalent of 1,276 metric tons of carbon dioxide avoided annually.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates a network of locally sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005382/en/