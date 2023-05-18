PR Newswire

Invests $44.0 Million in Information Technology Service Provider

HOUSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment totaling $44.0 million in a mid-market leader in information technology ("IT") modernization and digital transformation services for U.S. federal government agencies (the "Company"). Main Street partnered with the Company's existing owners and management team to facilitate a recapitalization of the Company, with Main Street's investment in the Company including a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment.

The Company, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides mission-critical IT modernization and digital transformation services for U.S. federal government agencies. The Company has strong, long-tenured relationships with various U.S. federal government agencies, including the Department for Homeland Security, Office for Personnel Management, Defense Acquisition University, the Department of Defense and the Internal Revenue Service, among others. The Company's mission is to optimize people, process and technology to help its clients achieve the maximum return on their IT and human capital investments.

