Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today the company will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

WHEN: 3:55 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 WHAT: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference WHO: Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer

Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer

David Beckel, vice president and head of investor relations WHERE: In-person; The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Link to live webcast and replay available at

www.news.xerox.com%2FInvestors.

