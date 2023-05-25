FREDERICK, Md., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) ( TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its updated website, now accessible through the new domain name steramist.com. The refreshed website offers a modern, user-friendly design and streamlined navigation, providing visitors with easy access to essential information about SteraMist products and services.

The updated website features a sleek and professional design, highlighting SteraMist's advanced disinfection technology and its many applications in various industries. Visitors can learn about the benefits of using SteraMist's patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology, which has been proven to kill harmful pathogens, including COVID-19, with unmatched efficacy and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to launch our updated website and new domain name, steramist.com, which we believe better reflects our commitment to delivering innovative disinfection solutions to our customers," said Brittany Buchman, VP of Marketing. "The new website is designed to provide an engaging and informative experience for visitors and help them find the information they need quickly and easily."

In addition to detailed information about SteraMist's iHP technology, the website features case studies with premier clients, whitepapers, and other resources to help visitors better understand how SteraMist can benefit their specific industry or application. The new website is mobile-responsive, making it easy for visitors to access essential information on the go, and features enhanced security measures to ensure visitors' privacy and safety.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



For additional information, please visit https://steramist.com/ or contact us at [email protected]

