Lincoln Educational Services to Highlight Operational Success and Performance at the B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference on May 24th

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Parsippany, NJ, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ( LINC), a leading provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 24th at 7:30am PDT. The conference is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

During his fireside chat, Mr. Shaw will review the Company’s progress, including highlighting the recently reported 2023 first quarter operational performance. Mr. Shaw is also scheduled to meet institutional investors on that same day and interested investors are encouraged to contact their B. Riley representative to request in-person meetings.

“I believe the B. Riley conference, which is being held in-person, gives us a platform to meet institutional investors seeking undervalued and long-term investment opportunities,” Mr. Shaw stated.

B. Riley Securities' Annual Institutional Investor Conference gathers key executives from public and private companies to showcase their stories to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. The conference will feature a comprehensive, full two-day schedule of company presentations, analyst-moderated fireside chats, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to www.LincolnTech.edu

ti?nf=ODg0MTU1MyM1NjAxMzcyIzIyMDQwMjk=
Lincoln-Educational-Services.png
Peter Tahinos
Lincoln Educational Services
973-766-9656
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.