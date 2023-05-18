Leatt Corporation Announces Date of 2023 Annual General Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 18, 2023

CAPE TOWN, South Africa , May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT) a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced that its management team will remotely host the 2023 Annual General Meeting of its Stockholders at 3001 Washington Blvd., Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22201 on May 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET, as well as via conference call and audio webcast.

Conference Call:

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following toll-free numbers to access the call: 1-877-407-9716 (USA) or 1-201-493-6779 (international).

Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live audio webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay PIN number is 13738046.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 7 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, including extreme high-velocity sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet in two-wheeled sports as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

