Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Ethiopia Mission has awarded the Company a $48 million, single-award contract to develop a comprehensive learning platform that will apply predictive analytics to monitoring data to inform programming decisions.

Under the five-year contract, Tetra Tech’s data scientists will apply various research modeling methods to promote innovative data collection, analysis, and interpretation through the learning platform. Tetra Tech will integrate new and existing data sets into the platform to enable USAID and its stakeholders to make prompt evidence-based decisions and improve program outcomes through adaptive management.

"Tetra Tech has a long history supporting USAID to strengthen program effectiveness through data-driven monitoring and evaluation frameworks," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to develop analytical tools that will help USAID achieve development objectives and maximize their impact and sustainability.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005863/en/