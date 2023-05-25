Utz®, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, has teamed up with Mike’s Hot Honey®, America’s No. 1 brand of hot honey, to create the Utz® Mike’s Hot Honey® Potato Chip.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005752/en/

Try the new Utz Mike’s Hot Hot Honey Potato Chips – act quickly, they’re only available for a limited time! Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Available for a limited time only, this bold new potato chip is crafted by covering classic Utz Original Potato Chips with cravable Mike%26rsquo%3Bs+Hot+Honey flavor for a sweet, salty crunch that finishes with a kick of heat. These mouth-watering potato chips come in a range of convenient sizes, including an on-the-go 2.625 oz. and two multi-serve options, 7.75 oz., and 13 oz., for families that demand more at home!

Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Potato Chips are now available at grocery, mass, and convenience retail stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Amazon.com, and Utzsnacks.com. Also, look for the 13 oz. size available at select Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club beginning in June 2023.

“Our new Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Potato Chip perfectly combines our classic, Utz original potato chip with the fierce flavor of Mike’s Hot Honey,” said Utz Brands, Inc. CEO Howard Friedman. "As a leader in the salty snack category, we are always looking for cravable new tastes, and the uniquely sweet and heat combination of our newest potato chip is irresistible for those who want bold new flavors when they reach for a snack.”

“We couldn’t think of a better brand to help us create our first potato chip,” said Mike’s Hot Honey Founder Mike Kurtz. “Not only is the chip the perfect pairing of Utz’s classic, salty crunch and our distinctive sweet with a kick of heat, but it’s the perfect pairing of two brands with rich histories in New York City, now made available nationwide thanks to popular demand. We’re excited about this partnership.”

The Utz story began in 1921 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in the small-town kitchen of Bill and Salie Utz. They believed potato chips could be better and should be made from clean and simple ingredients to bring out the natural flavor of farm-fresh potatoes. Mike’s Hot Honey was founded in 2010 by Mike Kurtz with a desire to create and share the highest quality honey infused with chili peppers. Mike’s Hot Honey has become a word-of-mouth sensation sparking the creation of a new honey category that empowers chefs and eaters alike and which now includes potato chips.

Utz snacks and Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. Tell us what you think of the new Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Potato Chips on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks and find Mike’s Hot Honey on social channels @mikeshothoney.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz+Brands%2C+Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand® and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike%26rsquo%3Bs+Hot+Honey is America’s leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey, with the same original recipe, can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike’s Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling!

Try the new Utz Mike’s Hot Hot Honey Potato Chips – act quickly, they’re only available for a limited time!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005752/en/