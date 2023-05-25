The National Basketball Association (NBA), in partnership with Emerald Holding, Inc., (NYSE: EEX), today announced that NBA Con, a first-of-its-kind event that blends the interests of NBA players and fans into a celebration of the best of hoops culture, will debut at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from July 7-9, 2023. Tickets for NBA Con are on sale now at NBACon.com.

NBA Con will bring together the fashion, music, cuisine, art, and technology that make the NBA a cultural phenomenon into a three-day event, highlighted by the game’s brightest stars and biggest personalities. Appearances will include legends and current NBA stars like six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Mike Conley, Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum, Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young,and 2023 NBA Draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, among many other names to be announced.

NBA Con tips off the opening weekend of NBA 2K24 Summer League which begins 10 days of NBA action on Friday, July 7. NBA 2K24 Summer League will showcase the league’s top young players, many of whom are taking the floor for the first time in an NBA uniform. The event features a footprint at Mandalay Bay that is nearly 400,000 square feet and is twice the size of the NBA Crossover fan event held during NBA All-Star 2023 that welcomed more than 50,000 fans.

“NBA Con is for every fan,” said Joey Graziano, Head of Event Strategy and Development, NBA. “It combines our players’ and fans’ passion for the game with their authentic off-court interests to create unique experiences that could only come to life through NBA fandom.”

At NBA Con, fans will be able to transcend the boundaries of the court with a variety of exclusive live experiences that align with their own personal interests, including through:

The latest trends in NBA fashion and sneakers, with NBA players showcasing their own unique styles, alongside exclusive drops of limited-edition apparel and accessories.

Live entertainment performances by chart-topping artists, with a focus on those who share a love of basketball.

Exclusive shoppable NBA Con and NBA product drops, from limited-edition apparel to rare collectibles and everything in between.

Interactive brand experiences that unite the worlds of basketball and technology, including augmented and virtual reality games, and more.

Appearances and meet-and-greets, giving fans the chance to get up close and personal with NBA players and personalities.

Live podcasts, conversations, and creator studios featuring athletes, creators, artists, and media personalities sharing a stage to discuss a range of topics related to NBA culture and to break news that fans at NBA Con will hear first.

The Park, a basketball-centric exhibition with various courts where fans can shoot around, watch open practices, or participate in open runs.

The NBA has partnered with Emerald, the largest U.S. based producer of trade shows and their associated conferences, content, and commerce, to bring NBA Con to life.

“At Emerald, our core mission is to unite audiences through the power of interactive moments, which is why we are excited to partner with the NBA to create the ultimate basketball fan experience: NBA Con,” said Hervé Sedky, President & Chief Executive Officer, Emerald. “By seamlessly unifying the essence of the NBA's lifestyle, culture, and community, we are presented with an unprecedented opportunity to elevate the game and its fans to extraordinary new heights, both on and off the court. Through NBA Con's connected and immersive environments, we aim to deliver something truly never seen before.”

For tickets to NBA 2K24 Summer League and for more information on NBA Con, including the latest activations and appearances, follow @NBASummerLeague, @NBAConOfficial and visit NBACon.com or NBAEvents.com. Premium experiences for NBA 2K Summer League and NBA Con including small group gatherings with NBA Legends, custom merchandise and hospitality are also available at NBAExperiences.com.

