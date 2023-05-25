Fabrinet to Present at J.P. Morgan Conference

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced that its management will present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

The Fabrinet presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT). A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fabrinet.com%2F.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

