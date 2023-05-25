authID to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 26th

DENVER, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- authID® [ AUID] a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on June 26, at 10:00 a.m. EDT/8:00 a.m. MDT.

At the meeting, proposals will be submitted to elect directors, ratify the appointment of auditors, authorize a reverse stock split, in order to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, and authorize an increase in the shares allocated to the Equity Incentive Plan.

The Company is proposing the election of all of the current seven directors.

The Company has filed its Proxy Statement with the SEC, which explains all the proposals and provides other information about the Company, and has commenced mailing the Notice of Meeting, the Proxy Statement and additional materials related to the Annual Meeting to stockholders. Stockholders who hold their shares through brokerage accounts will receive the materials via their brokers, either through the mail, or electronically depending on their communication preferences.

The meeting will be held via a webcast accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ki9r33k7

Stockholders will be able to submit written questions to management during the meeting and directly into the web-meeting platform.

Stockholders will be able to view the materials electronically at the Company’s Investor Relations site at
https://investors.authid.ai/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or at
www.investorvote.com/AUID.

Stockholders will also be able to vote electronically, in accordance with the instructions provided in the materials each will receive. Stockholders are encouraged to vote by proxy ahead of the meeting, whether or not they plan to attend the meeting, to ensure their votes are counted.

About authID Inc.
At authID ( AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity verification and authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate strong authentication platform. Verified combines document-based identity verification with strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication and cloud biometrics to deliver identity-first cybersecurity for both workforce and consumer applications. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID establishes trusted digital identities, binds an identity to provisioned devices, and eliminates the risks of passwords to deliver the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.

authID Media Contact

Graham N. Arad
General Counsel
[email protected]

