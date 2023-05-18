nVent to Acquire ECM Industries

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW BERLIN, Wis., May 18, 2023

NEW BERLIN, Wis., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECM Investors, LLC, the parent company of ECM Industries, LLC, announced today it has been acquired by nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent"). nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. With a team of 10,000+ people at more than 130 sites around the world, nVent designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect mission critical equipment, buildings and essential processes. nVent has industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation, including nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Its management office is in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

ECM_Industries_logo_Stacked_color_Logo.jpg

Mike Masino, CEO of ECM Industries, stated, "We are excited to be joining the nVent family of brands. nVent's focus on the electrification of everything, high-growth verticals, global expansion and complimentary products will benefit ECM Industries' customers, suppliers and employees."

ECM Industries will join the Electrical Fastening and Solutions segment. ECM will continue to operate its sales, engineering, operations and all customer support functions from its existing locations.

About ECM Industries

ECM is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction and maintenance, irrigation and landscape supply and utility markets. The ECM Industries portfolio consists of leading brands ILSCO, Utilco, Gardner Bender, Sperry Instruments, Bergen Industries and King Innovation. These brands have been supplying electricians, do-it-yourselfers, contractors, and maintenance technicians with a wide variety of innovative products for over 125 years. The ECM brands are widely stocked and distributed through leading wholesalers, retailers, catalogs and e-commerce distributors. For more on ECM Industries please visit www.ecmindustries.com.

About nVent:

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

For further information:
David Hackbarth
Marketing Manager - ECM Industries
262.317.8782
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG05295&sd=2023-05-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvent-to-acquire-ecm-industries-301829071.html

SOURCE ECM Industries

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG05295&Transmission_Id=202305181642PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG05295&DateId=20230518
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.