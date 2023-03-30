Frontera Announces Annual Meeting Results

29 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated March 30, 2023. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 60,340,410, representing approximately 70.83% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 98.79% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Voted

Voted (%)

Gabriel de Alba

Approved

50,977,426 Voted For

391,591 Withheld

99.24%

0.76%

Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla

Approved

49,375,626 Voted For

1,993,391 Withheld

96.12%

3.88%

W. Ellis Armstrong

Approved

51,030,403 Voted For

338,614 Withheld

99.34%

0.66%

Orlando Cabrales Segovia

Approved

50,973,779 Voted For

395,238 Withheld

99.23%

0.77%

Russell Ford

Approved

51,127,981 Voted For

241,036 Withheld

99.53%

0.47%

Veronique Giry

Approved

51,006,471 Voted For

362,546 Withheld

99.29%

0.71%


Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.

Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC"), and Corporate Governance, Nominating, and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). The current committee membership is set forth below:

Committee

Members

Audit Committee

W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair)

Luis F, Alarcon Mantilla

Russell Ford

CHRC

Gabriel de Alba (Chair)

Veronique Giry

Russell Ford

CGNSC

Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair)

W. Ellis Armstrong

Veronique Giry


About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 31 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

